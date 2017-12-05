Tumhari Sulu Is The Silver Lining Of A Dark Cloud Called Box Office

Amongst the dark clouds, there’s always a silver lining. Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu has proved to be that lining when most of the movies are flopping at the box office.

Nailing the content, mastering the connect and having an actress like Vidya Balan on your side – half the battle for Suresh Triveni (Director) was won there and then. Starting with amazing reviews, Tumhari Sulu‘s word of mouth was spread well.

Even in its third week, Tumhari Sulu is showing better occupancy than other Hindi films in the running. Playing at select screens across major cities, the Vidya Balan starrer is attracting its target audience which is allowing steady collections to come in.

Though the numbers are in lakhs, the fact remains that tickets are still been sold and that is promising consistency during the weekdays as well. That can be evidenced from 0.40 crore accumulated at the box office on the third Monday, hence allowing overall total to stand at 32.89 crores.

Tumhari Sulu released in the week of Aksar 2 & Hollywood’s biggie Justice League. When Aksar 2 flopped, Justice League went ahead achieving a plus status at the Indian box office. Movies like Julie 2, Kadvi Hawa, Coco, Wonder, Murder On The Orient Express, Firangi and Tera Intezaar released after the Vidya Balan starrer but Tumhari Sulu is still holding its place at the box office.

Tumhari Sulu is a story about an ordinary middle class, middle-aged woman Sulu who has some unique dreams to fulfill. She wants to be independent & chooses the profession of RJ to achieve her dreams. It’s all about this extraordinary journey of an ordinary family.

