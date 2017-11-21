Tumhari Sulu Has A Fair Beginning On Weekdays At The Box Office!

Vidya Balan can heave a sigh of relief. Unlike her last few films that couldn’t really find much of an audience in theatres, Tumhari Sulu is holding on fairly well.

On Monday, the film collected 1.84 crores came in. The need of the hour was for the film to keep its head over the 1.50 crore mark on the weekdays and that has happened on Monday at least.

What needs to be seen now is that how do collections hold well between today and Thursday. If the numbers stick to 1.50 crore+ zone right till the end of the first week then it is going to be a fair situation indeed for the Suresh Triveni directed affair which has collected 14.71 crores already.

The film is pretty much playing on an open ground since there is no real competition from past (Golmaal Again, Qarib Qarib Singlle), present (Aksar 2) or future (Firangi, Julie 2, Tera Intezar). If the target audience continues to step in for the film then the Vidya Balan starrer has all going for it to stay on comfortably for 2-3 weeks.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources