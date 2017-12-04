Tumhari Sulu Is Enjoying The Ripened Sweet Fruits At The Box Office

Vidya Balan and Tumhari Sulu: One of the sweetest combos of the year has finally been enjoying its ripened fruits at the box office. The movie though started slow but has trended strongly over the weekdays.

The content of Tumhari Sulu was appreciated by its target audience and it is this very audience that has allowed the film to go past the 30 crore mark. Standing at 32.49 crores, the film is a decent success that Bollywood has seen in what are largely dull times.

The film should gather at least 1 crore more during the weekdays and then some more numbers in next couple of weeks as well before Tiger Zinda Hai arrives on 22nd December.

Tumhari Sulu is about a middle-class woman, who takes up a job as a late night radio jockey. The film is hilarious with its depiction of the lighter and funny undertones of life. It tells the story of a housewife Sulu, who lives with her husband and son, and tries hard to add spice to their lives. After winning at competitions hosted by the local radio station, Sulu starts dreaming of becoming an RJ.

Vidya also admitted that for her, the requirement not to laugh on sets was a big challenge. “When I start laughing, it becomes really difficult to control myself, I mean there are situations in the film, which are so funny, so just not to laugh in the scene was a big challenge for me.”

Helmed by Triveni, Tumhari Sulu is produced under the T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment banners. The movie, which also stars Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia and renowned RJ Malishka in lead roles, released on November 17.