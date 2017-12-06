Tumhari Sulu 3rd Monday Update: Positive Word Of Mouth Helps The Film

Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu is still enjoying its stable run at the box office. After crossing the 30 crore mark, the movie been amassing the regular amount of money over the days. It has been facing competition from the pile of release but still maintaining its mark.

Tumhari Sulu on its 3rd Monday has collected 41 lacs taking the grand total of the film to 33.30 crores. The numbers are low but the controlled budget will help the film in earning the profit for the makers. The story revolves around a middle-aged ordinary housewife Sulochona aka Sulu who is a happy-go-lucky person with an extraordinary calibre.

Vidya Balan has had a rough phase with her few of the past films and Tumhari Sulu has proved to be a much-needed relief for this actress. Vidya, known for films like Parineeta, Paa and The Dirty Picture, feels it is time to re-look at the attitude towards sex.

“We must strive for a traditional and yet modern balance, and (aim) for the hypocrisy related to sex to go away. Our children need to know that sex is a feeling, not a taboo,” she added.

Vidya Balan says it is very important for an actor to be shameless and fearless.

“It is very important for an actor to be shameless, should have no apprehensions, fearless and be bindass,” said Vidya when she joined singer Tulsi Kumar to announce Gulshan Kumar Film & Television Institute of India (GKFTII) recently.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film tells the story of how the housewife, who lives with her husband and son, tries hard to add spice to their lives. This week’s release Fukrey Returns will snatch a huge chunk of screens from the film, so it has to juice up things before Friday.