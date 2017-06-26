Tubelight‘s 3nd-day performance is almost similar to its 1st day and 2nd day at the box office. The occupancy in the morning and noon shows was 10% lesser than Friday’s occupancy. Nevertheless, the evening and night shows picked up, which eventually took its 1st Sunday collections to around 22 to 23 crores range.

The film is not carrying an extraordinary word of mouth, and this is the main reason why the film’s advance booking is still not looking up to the mark.

The film has approximately 4400 screens in India and around 300 screens in the US.

Tubelight is the story of a man’s unshakable faith in himself and the love for his family. Ina small picturesque town in North India, Laxman (Salman Khan) lives with his younger brother Bharat (Sohail Khan). The two have no other family and are inseparable. Laxman’s world comes crashing a small picturesque town in North India, Laxman (Salman Khan) lives with his younger brother Bharat (Sohail Khan). The two have no other family and are inseparable. Laxman’s world comes crashing down when war breaks out and Bharat gets drafted into the Army. A helpless Bharat leaves a devastated Laxman behind. News from the border only worsens, as the tension continues to escalate. Seeing the carnage around him and worried for his brother, Laxman decides he must stop this conflict and get his brother back.

Trending :

In terms of Indian business, Salman will first have to compete with himself and then Aamir. Salman’s 2015 release, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is his highest grosser till date and Tubelight will have to beat that to become his highest grosser ever.