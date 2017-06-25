Tubelight‘s 2nd day box office performance is almost similar to its 1st day. The occupancy in the morning and noon shows was 10% lesser than Friday’s occupancy. Nevertheless, the evening and night shows picked up, which eventually took its 1st Saturday collections to around 20 to 21 crores range.

The film is not carrying an extraordinary word of mouth, and this is the main reason why the film’s advance booking is still not looking upto the mark.

As per early estimates, Tubelight’s 2 days total stands at 40 to 41 crores range roughly. This just reminds us of Salman Khan’s last disappointing film Jai Ho, which struggled to collect moolah at the box office. Of cource, Tubelight is not faring that bad, however, if one compares day wise collections of Salman Khan’s last few Eid releases, this one looks like a bummer.

Tubelight is the story of a man’s unshakable faith in himself and the love for his family. In a small picturesque town in North India, Laxman (Salman Khan) lives with his younger brother Bharat (Sohail Khan). The two have no other family and are inseparable. Laxman’s world comes crashing down, when war breaks out and Bharat gets drafted into the Army. A helpless Bharat leaves a devastated Laxman behind. News from the border only worsens, as the tension continues to escalate. Seeing the carnage around him and worried for his brother, Laxman decides he must stop this conflict and get his brother back.

Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, debuts across 3056 screens on UFO Moviez network screens, out of total 4400 screens across India.

Stay tuned as the final collections of Tubelight’s 2nd day will be updated soon! These were just early estimates!