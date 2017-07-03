If at all one would have thought that Tubelight would manage to impact newer releases from its third week onwards, that won’t really be the case. The Salman Khan starrer would now be just a two-week runner if the trend during the second weekend is any indication. The film has shown no signs whatsoever of any kind of sustenance and that reflected in the low collections that it gathered over the last three days.

The film has now just about managed to touch 116 crores* and from here it on it is going to be a journey towards a conclusion. Minimal collections are expected during the weekdays and that would be quite disappointing for the Kabir Khan directed film. The film is one of the biggest flops that a big budget film has taken though unlike a major disaster like Bombay Velvet, this one was at least saved by the superstar power of Salman Khan that allowed it to go past 100 crores at the least.

What it means though for this Friday releases Guest Iin London and Mom is that they would get a free run for itself. Not that they are the kind which are slated to take a huge opening. However, at the least, they have an opportunity now to fight it out on the basis of their inherent merits instead of getting impacted by an earlier biggie which threatens to eat into their screen count and revenue.

As for last Friday release Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha, the film has emerged as a theatrical disaster as the collections couldn’t even go past the 1 crore mark.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources