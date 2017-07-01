Neither in India nor the international market looked excited to watch Salman Khan’s much hyped Eid release – Tubelight. The theatres went empty in the mid week and even the second weekend is struggling to make a mark at the Box Office.

At the overseas box office, Tubelight has made an average business of $ 6 million, which is approximately 39 crores. Last year, Khan’s Sultan had done phenomenal business at the Overseas box office. Sultan collected $ 17.45 million i.e. 117.15 crores in 9 Days (extended week 1) in overseas.

Tubelight might not even touch 75 crores mark in Overseas. Sultan had made a total international business of $24,380,000 last year, while Bajrangi Bhaijaan made $29,000,000 in 2015.

Tubelight also features Sohail Khan, late Om Puri, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Yashpal Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu.

On the domestic front, the film stands at 109.86 crores. The film has very mild possibility to even cross over in the range of 150 crores simply because the weekday collections of the film in its second Friday was as abysmally low as 3 crores. And though trade gurus have been hopeful that the film will see a rise in its weekend numbers, the possibilities of 150 crores are extremely diluted and much rightly so if we look at the films lined up in July – Mom, Jagga Jasoos to name a few, since content wise there is much dispute over the film as well.

Worldwide business of Tubelight now stands at 197 crores. If not solely from nett India collections, this Salman Khan starrer will atleast manage to enter the 200 crore club at the global market.