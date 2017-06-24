Tubelight has surprised at the Box Office, and not in a very pleasant way. The film was expected to open in the range of 25-30 crore on the first day of release. Even though the film is arriving three days before Eid (the festival falls on Monday), the fact that it has been released at 4350 screens means there were numbers for the taking.

However, it didn’t quite turn out to be the case as the collections never really saw a huge jump right through the course of the day, be it at multiplexes and single screens, or A, B and C centers. The collections were decent to good for sure but never bumper, something that goes with Salman Khan.

This is the reason why even 21.15 crores coming on Day One are being looked at as below expectations since with the kind of superstardom that Salman Khan enjoys, there is so much more at stake. After all just a few months back on a non-holiday, the combined collections of Raees [20.42 crore] and Kaabil [10.43 crore] read as 30.85 crores. Agreed that Tubelight is not in the ‘masala’ entertainer space as these films and hence anything over 30 crores was always going to be very tough. However, at least 25 crores were there for the taking since it had practically all screens at its disposal. This didn’t happen though.

Trending :

What has to be seen though is how would Tubelight turn between today and Monday as it would be decisive in the lifetime collections that the Kabir Khan film would eventually enjoy. The word of mouth hasn’t been anything great while reviews haven’t been kind either. There is no bumper advance booking either for today and hence it would be the walk-in footfalls that would fill in theaters.

Yes, occupancy would be better tomorrow and day after (on Eid) due to holidays. However, the least one looks forward to then are collections in the upwards of 30 crore each. At least that is needed if the film has to go past 200 crore.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources