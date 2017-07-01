Though it was never really on the cards, one just hoped against hope that lack of any other big Hindi release would keep audience interest sustained in Tubelight at the start of the second weekend. However, the word of mouth around the film has been so poor that there was no turnaround whatsoever.
More than the film being rejected for its content, it has been a complete dismissal on the part of audiences that has resulted in such steep downfall.
As has been seen in the recent times, especially during last six odd months, it’s not just the smallest but even the biggest of the films that are not even getting a chance at the Box Office if the word of mouth is bad on the first day itself. Once that happens, it is not as much as those limited audiences who have seen the film that spread the word around its content but even those who haven’t even watched it and still begin to show complete disinterest. That is killing many movies.
This is what’s happening in case of Tubelight too that had its second Friday as a meager 3 crores*. Whether it is hardcore fans of Salman Khan or just the ‘aam junta’, there seems to have been a decision taken by one and all that Tubelight isn’t a film they want to invest their time and money. That has resulted in such an aberration for Salman Khan and a biggie of his that just 109.86 crore* have been collected so far.
A major flop!
*Estimates. Final numbers awaited
Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources
Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder
Every Body Knows Tubelight is not a good movie but Tubelight has already crossed 100 Crore mark. Koimoi is showing the verdict as flop. It means now Koimoi will decide which movie is Hit or Flop. Box Office collection doesn’t matter to Koimoi.
Even collections are 120 cr there will be around 60cr distributor share
Means there is around 75cr loss to distributors
As distributors purchased it at around 135cr.
So movie is major flop
If you show AMIR KHAN wrestling in HARYANA then the movie will start picking. And will end up collecting 2 THOUSAND CRORE. HA HA HA HA HA HA.
I am a regular follower of koimoi. I go through it 10 times a day but today I am too disappointed by the very irresponsible verdict that tubelight is a major flop. According to your criteria tubelight must gain a plus status as verdict. The budget of this movie is 100 crores and it has already gained and crossed that margin. Though it is not a complete hit or a blockbuster but the movie cannot be considered as average or flop. Whoever has written that news is a irresponsible and immatured person. So please select wise, clever and updated person to go through news in your website otherwise this site will gradually Lise it’s popularity.
itni jaldi kya hai bhaiyon isko flop qarar dene ki..abhi life time tak to jane do. akshay kumar ki ek film ayi thi entertainment usne 70/75 crore kiye the .usko to plus qarar dia tha …hadd hai kya akshay the superstar ki film 40 crore me ban jati hai…totally biased by koimoi. i m grt admirer of u koimou but hv patience …u do normally * till lifetime run but his time u tell its flop on on 8th day…grt …..
kabhi salman ko akshay bhi samajh lia karo market value k hisab se. kya 200 crore ka theka sirf salman ne liya hai. agar akshay ki film 8 din me 110 crore ka business karti to uski film ko hit qarar dia jata…senseless….