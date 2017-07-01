Though it was never really on the cards, one just hoped against hope that lack of any other big Hindi release would keep audience interest sustained in Tubelight at the start of the second weekend. However, the word of mouth around the film has been so poor that there was no turnaround whatsoever.

More than the film being rejected for its content, it has been a complete dismissal on the part of audiences that has resulted in such steep downfall.

As has been seen in the recent times, especially during last six odd months, it’s not just the smallest but even the biggest of the films that are not even getting a chance at the Box Office if the word of mouth is bad on the first day itself. Once that happens, it is not as much as those limited audiences who have seen the film that spread the word around its content but even those who haven’t even watched it and still begin to show complete disinterest. That is killing many movies.

This is what’s happening in case of Tubelight too that had its second Friday as a meager 3 crores*. Whether it is hardcore fans of Salman Khan or just the ‘aam junta’, there seems to have been a decision taken by one and all that Tubelight isn’t a film they want to invest their time and money. That has resulted in such an aberration for Salman Khan and a biggie of his that just 109.86 crore* have been collected so far.

A major flop!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

