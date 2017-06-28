Tubelight Inches Towards 100 Crore At The Box Office

Salman Khan’s Tubelight completed 5 days at the box office yesterday. The 1st Tuesday collection of the film is approximately 13.50 crores.

The 1st Tuesday collection takes the five days total business to 95.86 crores.

Salman Khan’s Eid release Tubelight is unable to break the box-office records set by his previous blockbuster films, so his last release Sultan remains the highest opening weekend film on Eid with a collection of 108.36 crores.

Here is the day-to-day breakdown of Tubelight box-office collection:

Day 1 – Friday – Rs 21.15 crore

Day 2 – Saturday – Rs 21.17 crore

Day 3 – Sunday – Rs 22.45 crore

Day 4 – Monday – Rs 19.09 crore

Day 5- Tuesday- 12 crores*

Tubelight is the story of a man’s unshakable faith in himself and the love for his family. Ina small picturesque town in North India, Laxman (Salman Khan) lives with his younger brother Bharat (Sohail Khan). The two have no other family and are inseparable. Laxman’s world comes crashing a small picturesque town in North India, Laxman (Salman Khan) lives with his younger brother Bharat (Sohail Khan). The two have no other family and are inseparable.

Laxman’s world comes crashing down when war breaks out and Bharat gets drafted into the Army. A helpless Bharat leaves a devastated Laxman behind. News from the border only worsens, as the tension continues to escalate. Seeing the carnage around him and worried for his brother, Laxman decides he must stop this conflict and get his brother back.

Trending :

Tubelight is produced by Salma Khan & Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan. It is co-produced by Amar Butala. The executive producer is Rajan Kapoor, the associate producer is Garima Mehta and music is by Pritam. Tubelight will release in cinemas worldwide on Eid.

Apart from this, Salman Khan will soon be seen with Katrina Kaif in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai. The film will hit theaters in December this year.