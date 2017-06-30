In the recent times, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan have been two of the most loved films of Salman Khan. Other than the fact that they took the huge opening and then continued with very good momentum right through the first week, they also trended well during their lifetime to come up with a hefty score of over 300 crores each.

There was an appreciation from all quarters, be it the critics or the audience, and that reflected in very good footfalls that kept everyone happy, be it the audience, makers, exhibitors or the distributors.

This isn’t really happening in the case of Tubelight which has now seen a modest total of 106.86 crores been accumulated after its one-week run!

The question is – What happens to the film from this point on? Well, the moment Tubelight opened, it was quite clear that anything in the vicinity of Bajrangi Bhaijaan or Sultan was out of the question. By the time the second day was through, the dream of entering 200 Crore Club was also shattered, which means the likes of Kick, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Ek Tha Tiger (which ended at 199 crores) was out of the question.

What the film needs now is some kind of footfalls still coming in that allow it to chase 130 crore total at the least. Given the kind of trending that Salman Khan has seen for some of his films that haven’t really seen all around appreciation [Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Jai Ho], this could well be possible. Here is how:

Jai Ho – The film added 31% of Week One in its lifetime sum

• Week One – 87.59 crore

• Lifetime – 115 crore

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – The film added 27% of Week One in its lifetime sum

• Week One – 165.45 crore

• Lifetime – 210 crore

Now for Tubelight, one expects similar trending of 30% being added to its first-week number. That would bring it closer to the 130 crore mark. Anything that comes over and above that would be an added bonus.

However, all said and done, in terms of the theatrical business, the film is not a flop.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources