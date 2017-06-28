Tubelight Grosses Over 160 Crores At The Worldwide Box Office

Though Salman Khan’s Tubelight has failed to create a huge impact at the box office, the emotional drama has managed to cross the 160 crore mark at the global market.

So far, the film has grossed 138.03 crores (nett 95.86 crores) in India and 22.55 crores at the overseas box office. The film now stands with the total collections of 160.58 crores globally.

Tubelight is all set to cross the 100 crore mark today at the domestic market.

Tubelight released in India with 4,350 screens, and 1,200 screens in international markets, excluding China and other non-traditional markets.

Being the only release this week, Tubelight is enjoying as many as 18 shows a day at multiplexes of major cities. The ticket rates are ranging from 200-500 which is the normal fare for a Khan film.

Tubelight did not go well with the critics but Salman was pleased as they did not give minus rating to film.

“The critics were really good. I was expecting minus 3 and minus 4 but they gave 1, 1.5 apparently, so i am very pleased,” said Salman at an event where his “Being Human” joined hands with PVR for an initiative under which every time when a customer book tickets for a movie at PVR, they will get the option to pay Rs 2 extra and this amount will be given to the Being Human foundation for different causes.

Tubelight marks the 3rd collaboration between director Kabir Khan and Salman Khan, the duo had earlier given blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Tubelight also features Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, late actor Om Puri and Matin Rey Tangu in key roles.