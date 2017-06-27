Tubelight Grosses Over 143 Crores At The Worldwide Box Office

Despite receiving below average reviews and performing below expectations at the box office, Salman Khan’s Tubelight has managed to gross over 143 crores globally. So far, the emotional drama has grossed 120.75 crores (nett 83.86 crores) in India and 22.55 crores in the international markets.

It now stands with a worldwide total of 143.30 crores.

The film is expected to enter the 100 crore club by tomorrow or by its 1st Thursday at the domestic market. Tubelight released in India with 4,350 screens, and 1,200 screens in international markets, excluding China and other non-traditional markets.

Being the only release this week, Tubelight is enjoying as many as 18 shows a day at multiplexes of major cities. The ticket rates are ranging from 200-500 which is the normal fare for a Khan film.

The Kabir Khan directorial only managed to rake in Rs 64.77 crore, making it Salman Khan’s lowest opening weekend release in the past few years, say trade experts.

The film, which released on June 23 and collected Rs 21.15 crore on its opening day, didn’t register any major hike in the subsequent two days and remained steady over the weekend by collecting Rs 21.17 crore and Rs 22.45 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively, read a statement.

Tubelight did not go well with the critics but Salman was pleased as they did not give minus rating to film.

“The critics were really good. I was expecting minus 3 and minus 4 but they gave 1, 1.5 apparently, so i am very pleased,” said Salman at an event where his “Being Human” joined hands with PVR for an initiative under which every time when a customer book tickets for a movie at PVR, they will get the option to pay Rs 2 extra and this amount will be given to the Being Human foundation for different causes.