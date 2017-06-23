Salman Khan’s Tubelight has finally hit movie theaters across the globe today. The emotional drama flick has received an occupancy of around 30-35% in the morning shows. It has taken a much better opening in the northern markets of Punjab and Delhi, specifically in the multiplexes, where it has witnessed around 50% occupancy.

Since it’s a regular Friday, the occupancy seems decent for Tubelight. The film is a solo release and has got 4350 screens across the country, which will definitely help it to score high over its extended opening weekend.

Being the only release this week, Tubelight is enjoying as many as 18 shows a day at multiplexes of major cities. The ticket rates are ranging from 200- 500 which is the normal fare for a Khan film. The film will definitely show substantial growth in the evening and night shows to stand with a good opening day total.

The star power of Salman Khan should definitely help the film to score a huge opening weekend total followed by a holiday on Monday (Eid).

The critics have given average to below average ratings to the film, however, it’ll be audiences, who will ultimately decide the film’s fate at the box office.

Tubelight has taken the 3rd best opening of 2017 after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

The positive factor for the film is that it caters to both – multiplexes and single screens, which gives it great potential to perform well at the box office.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Sohail Khan, Matin Rey Tangu, Late actor Om Puri and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles.