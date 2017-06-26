Over the weekend, Tubelight has just about managed to go past the first three days of Ek Tha Tiger [2012]. Both films have boasted of the Salman Khan-Kabir Khan combination and while former has released on a regular weekend, latter arrived on a Wednesday which happened to be the big Independence Day holiday.

Of course, there is a stark difference in the kind of content that both films have to offer. That said, it also needs to be factored in that half a decade separates the two films and the release size, as well as ticket rates, have increased substantially.

Here are the first three day numbers for Salman Khan’s Eid releases over the years:

Sultan [2016] – 105.53 crore



Bajrangi Bhaijaan [2015] – 102.6 crore



Bodyguard [2011] – 88.75 crore



Kick [2014] – 83.85 crore



Tubelight [2017] – 64.77 crore*



Ek Tha Tiger [2012] – 60.42 crore



Dabangg [2010] – 49 crore

With 64.77 crores* coming over the weekend, it is now a big test for Tubelight today. Eid has always been the biggest day for a Salman Khan starrer and this is expected in the case of Tubelight as well. More so, since the film hasn’t really fired over the weekend and hence there is capacity, scope, and space available for the film to perform today. However, what one must also remember is the fact that the content of the film hasn’t really found all around appreciation, which means it balances out the holiday advantage.

Trending :

It is a different thing when the word of mouth of a film is fantastic and hence audience lap up to it once the festivities kick-start. However, this is the first time ever since the release of Dabangg that a Salman Khan film has seen the average response from those who have watched it already. That could well bring a different aspect of the superstar’s fanbase and one waits to see how that impacts the collections today.

If audiences still turn up in big numbers and the collections actually manage to come close to the 30 crore mark then it would be crystal clear that Salman fans would grab everything that the superstar has to offer.