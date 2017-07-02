Salman Khan’s Tubelight has turned out to be a huge disappointment at the box office. The film which was expected to be the big Eid entertainer, failed to appeal to the audiences. Over its second weekend, the film is performing quite low and the numbers are unlikely for a Salman film. On its second Saturday, the film has shown minimal growth from Friday. It has collected approximately 3 crores* on Saturday, thus taking its total to 112.36 cores* at the domestic box office.

Nobody was expecting such a low collection and the film has already been declared a flop at the box office. Tubelight could not receive much love from the critics who claimed the film to be ‘un-Salman’ and rejected his act of a slow person to be unconvincing. Just when Salman was turning out to be a hit machine with back to back 200 and 300 crore grossers, this film has come as a setback for him. One had observed a similar trend for Jai Ho which also failed miserably at the box office.

Though the film’s collections are not up to the mark, it has still managed to become the 6th highest grosser of 2017. Tubelight has beaten the lifetime biz of Hindi Medium, Half Girlfriend etc.

Tubelight is the story of a man’s unshakable faith in himself and the love for his family. Ina small picturesque town in North India, Laxman (Salman Khan) lives with his younger brother Bharat (Sohail Khan).Laxman’s world comes crashing down when war breaks out and Bharat gets drafted into the Army. A helpless Bharat leaves a devastated Laxman behind. News from the border only worsens, as the tension continues to escalate. Directed by Kabir Khan, it was adapted from the American film, Little Boy.