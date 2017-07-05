Tubelight Continues To Remain Low On Its 2nd Tuesday At The Box Office

Salman Khan’s Tubelight is turning out to be a huge disappointment at the box office. The emotional drama merely collected around 1.25 crores yesterday (2nd Tuesday) and now stands with a grand total of 118.65 crores.

The film will cross the 120 crore mark by the end of its 2nd week at the domestic market. So far, the film is 2017’s 4th Highest Grosser. However, the movie may not move up the ladder!

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight is set amidst the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China War. It is adapted from American film Little Boy.

Trending :

Tubelight is the story of a man’s unshakable faith in himself and the love for his family. Ina small picturesque town in North India, Laxman (Salman Khan) lives with his younger brother Bharat (Sohail Khan). The two have no other family and are inseparable. Laxman’s world comes crashing a small picturesque town in North India, Laxman (Salman Khan) lives with his younger brother Bharat (Sohail Khan). The two have no other family and are inseparable.

Laxman’s world comes crashing down when war breaks out and Bharat gets drafted into the Army. A helpless Bharat leaves a devastated Laxman behind. News from the border only worsens, as the tension continues to escalate. Seeing the carnage around him and worried for his brother, Laxman decides he must stop this conflict and get his brother back.

Tubelight was supposed to have a big release in China too but post its India release, there has been no confirmation about the same.

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Tubelight also features Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, late actor Om Puri and Matin Rey Tangu in key roles.