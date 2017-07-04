Salman Khan’s Tubelight has turned out to be a huge disappointment for his fans. Considered to be the big Eid release, the Bhai fans were expecting it to make and break some big records although that has now turned out to be a mere dream. Even in terms of the actor’s own record, the collections are terribly low.

Over its second Monday, the film collected approximately in the range of 1.40 crores, thus taking its total to 117.40 crores at the domestic box office.

Tubelight now remains to be Salman Khan’s 10th highest grosser of all time so far. The film will soon surpass Ready‘s lifetime collections which were 120 crores at the domestic box office.

In major Salman circuits such as Mumbai and other metros, the film is performing extremely low. It looks like the film will have lowest second week collections for a Salman Khan film.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film was termed ‘un-Salman’ by critics thanks to its story. It is an emotional story of sibling love, set in the backdrop of 1962 Indo-Sino war. Adapted from the America film, Little Boy the film also stars Sohail Khan, Zhu Zhu, child actor Matin Rey Tangu and late actor Om Puri in lead roles.

Looks like Salman will now have to bounce back with his next, Tiger Zinda Hai which releases this December. The film is a sequel to his 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger and stars Katrina Kaif in lead. Reportedly, following differences with Kabir Khan, the sequel is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who also directed Sultan. Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to hit the theaters over Christmas 2017.

Let’s see how much the film collects in week two!