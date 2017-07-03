Salman Khan starrer Tubelight finally makes its way into the 200-crore-club at the worldwide box office! The film, which opened to poor critic reviews did not have an impressive figure at the box office either. However, Tubelight gradually picked up pace and entered the 100-crore-club at the domestic box office. Now, the film’s worldwide figures have crossed the 200-crore mark!

As per fresh figures, the Kabir Khan directorial has collected Rs 116* crores (nett) in India and grossed Rs 167.04* crores here. Tubelight has collected 48 crores at the overseas market, which takes its worldwide gross to Rs 215.04 crores! This surely is reason enough to celebrate for the makers!

Tubelight joins Salman’s list of films which have entered the Rs 200-crore club at the global box office. The list boasts of names like Bajrangi Bhaijaan (626 Cr), Sultan (589 Cr), Kick (377 Cr) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (399 Cr). Tubelight might not have had a great opening at the box office but its figures indicate that the film is growing slowly but steadily.

Tubelight also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, child actor Matin Rey Tangu who made their Bollywood debut with the film, late actor Om Puri, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Yashpal Sharma in key roles. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. Tubelight is Salman Khan’s third collaboration with director Kabir Khan after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2016).

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai alongside Katrina Kaif. The film, which is a sequel to his 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, is slated to hit theatres on 22nd December. The actor will also be seen in Remo D’Souza’s yet untitled dance film and a sequel to his 2014 movie Kick.

* Estimates. Final numbers awaited.