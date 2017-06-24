Tubelight completed its first day Box Office journey already and the film showed no swell since its morning and afternoon shows at the Domestic Box Office. As per early estimates, the film is looking for below average opening day collections!

It was widely expected that this Salman Khan starrer would take a roaring start at the box office. After all, Khan was arriving on the big screen with his blockbuster director Kabir Khan after delivering Eid releases – Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film was hyped immensely. But well, the opening seemed disappointing, if not phenomenal, which means no records has been created or broken here.

A mixture of a preachy and filled with loads of emotions, the film has failed to go down well with its target audiences, it seems. The film’s opening day income might settle below 20 crores nett or may just be slightly above the range at the Domestic Box Office. But in no way is Tubelight even close to Salman breaking his own record at the box office or highest opening day that he touched in the past. The final numbers will be updated soon!

Tubelight released in 4400 screens across India. Keeping in mind the huge fan following and the excitement among the audiences, Tubelight got the biggest release any Bollywood movie has ever seen in India.

Keeping the content of Tubelight in mind, the Indian distributors, NH Studioz were confident it will be loved by both the single screen goers and the multiplex audiences. “We have a lot of trust in the content and the makers of ‘Tubelight’. They have consistently delivered brilliant movies and this Eid again ‘Tubelight’ will be a treat for the fans across India. In the recent past, we have released some of the most popular Bollywood movies. The entire team of ‘Tubelight’ has worked hard and I believe that it will pay off, when the movie goes on the floor across 4400 theatre screens in India,” said Mr. Shreyans Hirawat, Managing Director, NH Studioz.