Tubelight Becomes The 6th Highest Opening Weekend Grosser In Just 2 Days

Salman Khan’s Tubelight might not have done stupendous business like his previous films, but due to his star power, the film has managed to collect over 42 crores in just 2 days at the box office.

In just 2 days, the emotional drama film has beaten the opening weekend collections of movies like Naam Shabana, Half Girlfriend and Sachin: A Billion Dreams and others.

Tubelight is currently the 6th highest opening weekend grosser of 2017 and by tomorrow it will grab the 3rd or 4th spot.

Rank Collections Baahubali 2: The Conclusion 128.00 Cr Raees 93.24 Cr Kaabil 67.46 Cr Jolly LLB 2 50.46 Cr Badrinath Ki Dulhania 43.05 Cr Tubelight 42.32 Cr Half Girlfriend 32.04 Cr Sachin: A Billion Dreams 28.05 Cr Naam Shabana 18.76 Cr Rangoon 18.25 Cr

The film released in India on 4,350 screens, and 1,200 screens in traditional markets, excluding China and other non-traditional markets.

“Tubelight” is getting a mixed response from the critics, with some saying that it “shines but with low voltage”.

Salman is not fretting over bad reviews. He is happy that the critics didn’t give a minus rating to the film.

“The critics were really good. I was expecting minus 3 and minus 4 but they gave 1, 1.5 apparently, so I am very pleased,” said Salman at an event on Friday.

“Tubelight” might have got a slow start, but the remaining days in the weekend will decide the fate of the film.

Considering it is a long weekend with Eid on Monday — an occasion which has always reaped gold for Salman at the box office, proven by the success of films like “Kick”, “Ek Tha Tiger”, “Bodyguard”, “Dabangg” and “Wanted” — the numbers are expected to grow considerably.

Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Katrina Kaif. The film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will hit the screens on 22nd December during Christmas weekend.