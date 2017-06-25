Tubelight Becomes 9th Highest Grosser Of 2017 In Just 2 Days At The Box Office

Despite receiving below average reviews, Salman Khan’s Tubelight has managed to perform decently well at the box office.

Though the film’s collections are not up to the mark, it has still managed to become the 9th highest grosser of 2017 in just 2 days.

Tubelight has beaten the lifetime biz of Phillauri and Naam Shabana and will soon surpass the collections Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium.

