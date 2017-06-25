Tubelight Becomes 9th Highest Grosser Of 2017 In Just 2 Days At The Box Office

Despite receiving below average reviews, Salman Khan’s Tubelight has managed to perform decently well at the box office.
Though the film’s collections are not up to the mark, it has still managed to become the 9th highest grosser of 2017 in just 2 days.
Tubelight has beaten the lifetime biz of Phillauri and Naam Shabana and will soon surpass the collections Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium.
|Rank
|India Nett (Cr)
|1. Baahubali 2: Hindi
|511.00
|2. Raees
|139.00
|3. Kaabil
|126.85
|4. Jolly LLB 2
|117.00
|5. Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|116.60
|6. Hindi Medium
|69.00
|7. Half Girlfriend
|60.18
|8. Sachin: A Billion Dreams
|50.41
|9. Tubelight
|42.32
|10. Naam Shabana
|36.50
Trending :
Audience And Fans’ Reaction After Watching Salman Bhai’s Tubelight!
Being the only release this week, Tubelight is enjoying as many as 18 shows a day at multiplexes of major cities. The ticket rates are ranging from 200- 500 which is the normal fare for a Khan film.
The reviews from critics are mostly average. Very few of them have actually rated the film above 3 stars. Nevertheless, it’s Bhai’s film and when it is a ‘Bhai’s film’ the reviews don’t matter much to them! However, not missing out on the core point that the film’s lifetime business will totally depend on ‘Janta’s verdict’.
Tubelight marks the 3rd collaboration between director Kabir Khan and Salman Khan, the duo had earlier given blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Tubelight also features Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, late actor Om Puri and Matin Rey Tangu in key roles.
Salman also has another release in this year which is Ek Tha Tiger’s sequel, titled Tiger Zinda Hai. The film stars Katrina Kaif along with Salman, it is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who previously helmed Sultan. Tiger Zinda Hai is produced under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Films. The film will be seeing Salman reprising his role of RAW agent Tiger. The film will have some breathtaking action sequences and high-octane stunts.
Tiger Zinda Hai will release during the Christmas weekend this year.