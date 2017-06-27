Tubelight Becomes 6th Highest Grosser Of 2017 At The Box Office

Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Tubelight which released last week had a low collection on it’s 1st Monday (Day 4) at the box office. The film failed to take advantage of the Eid holiday. The film earned 19.09 crores at the box office.

Salman Khan’s Eid release Tubelight is unable to break the box-office records set by his previous blockbuster films, so his last release Sultan remains the highest opening weekend film on Eid with a collection of 108.36 crores.

Though the film’s collections are not up to the mark, it has still managed to become the 6th highest grosser of 2017 in just 4 days. Tubelight has beaten the lifetime biz of Hindi Medium. Tubelight‘s total stands at 83.86 crores.

Here is the day-to-day breakdown of Tubelight box-office collection:

Day 1 – Friday – Rs 21.15 crore

Day 2 – Saturday – Rs 21.17 crore

Day 3 – Sunday – Rs 22.45 crore

Day 4 – Monday – Rs 19.09 crore

Tubelight is the story of a man's unshakable faith in himself and the love for his family. In a small picturesque town in North India, Laxman (Salman Khan) lives with his younger brother Bharat (Sohail Khan). The two have no other family and are inseparable. Laxman's world comes crashing down when war breaks out and Bharat gets drafted into the Army.

Laxman’s world comes crashing down when war breaks out and Bharat gets drafted into the Army. A helpless Bharat leaves a devastated Laxman behind. News from the border only worsens, as the tension continues to escalate. Seeing the carnage around him and worried for his brother, Laxman decides he must stop this conflict and get his brother back.