Despite poor reviews and disappointing collections, Salman Khan’s Tubelight has managed to break a few records in 2017.

With the present collections of 117.40 crores, Tubelight has beaten the lifetime business of Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania (116.60 crores) and Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores).

The emotional drama is currently the 4th highest grosser of 2017.

Looking at the present scenario, it seems difficult for Tubelight to surpass the collections of Kaabil (126.85 crores) and grab the 3rd spot.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight is set amidst the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China War. It is adapted from American film Little Boy.

Tubelight is the story of a man’s unshakable faith and the love for his family. In a small picturesque town in North India, Laxman (Salman Khan) lives with his younger brother Bharat (Sohail Khan). The two have nobody else in their family and share an inseparable bond.

Laxman’s world comes crashing down when war breaks out and Bharat gets drafted into the Army. A helpless Bharat leaves a devastated Laxman behind. News from the border only worsens, as the tension continues to escalate. Seeing the carnage around him and worried for his brother, Laxman decides he must stop this conflict and get his brother back.

Tubelight was supposed to have a big release in China too but post its India release, there has been no confirmation about the same.

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Tubelight also features Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, late actor Om Puri and Matin Rey Tangu in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan has done a cameo in the film and can be seen in the avatar of a magician.