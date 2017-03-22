It has been a dull week for box office business with the new releases performing miserably in theatres across the country. The only film that is recording a decent business currently, is Emma Watson starrer Beauty & The Beast.

The film collected approximately 90 lacs on Tuesday, thus taking its total to 8.57 crores* at the domestic box office.

Amongst the Hindi releases, Machine has been performing better than Rajkummar Rao’s Trapped and Govinda’s Aa Gaya Hero. The film collected 35 lacs* on Tuesday and now stands with a collection of 2.50 crores at the domestic box office. The film marked the debut of Abbas’ son Mustafa Burmawalla. Thanks to its romantic thriller genre, the film received some footfalls.

Trapped on the other hand collected 25 lacs, thus taking its total to 1.94 crores at the domestic box office. For a film that has received immense critical acclaim, the box office collections seem too low. The survival drama has a limited target audience thanks to its genre.

Govinda’s Aa Gaya Hero which received poor reviews from the critics has been performing extremely low at the box office. The film had no takers so far, and managed to make minimal collections of 92 lacs at the domestic box office. It is expected to fold in below 2 crore lifetime collections.

With Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri releasing this week, expectations are that the film will open decently. The quirky trailer has been met with great reactions from the audience. Also Fox Star India’s #ShashiWasHere campaign seems to have worked well in gaining the film a good amount of buzz.

Primarily a film for the multiplexes, Phillauri would be targeting the gentry and class audience. After Udta Punjab, the film also marks the return of Diljit Dosanjh in the Bollywood arena.