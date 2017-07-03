Hollywood flick Transformers: The Last Knight released this Friday at the box office. The film had a decent box office collection over the first weekend including few previews on Thursday.

Transformers collected 1.75 crores on Thursday, 3.50 crores on Friday, 4.25 crores on Saturday and 4.50 crores on Sunday. This Hollywood film now stands with a total of 14 crores at the box office. Apart from this Hindi release Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha had poor collections of around 40 lakhs.

The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).

There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive theirs, or ours.

The science fiction action film is based on the toy line created by Hasbro. The film is being directed by Michael Bay, with Mark Wahlberg and Stanley Tucci reprising their roles from Age of Extinction alongside Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson, and John Turturro from the first three movies.

This film marks the final picture in the franchise directed by Bay. Transformers: The Last Knight by Paramount Pictures in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D.

The movie clashed with Bollywood film Tubelight starring Salman Khan along with Zhu Zhu, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sohail Khan, Matin Rey Tangu and the late Om Puri among others. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a cameo in the film. Pritam will compose the songs of the film. Tubelight is based on 1962 Sino-Indian War and will be directed by Kabir Khan.