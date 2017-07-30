Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal‘s release is around the corner and the buzz is heating up. We had a chat with a trade expert, Sumit Kadel, on knowing about what could be the fate of this Imtiaz Ali’s film at the box office.

The past 4 years have been a roller coaster for King Khan, with several ups and downs. On asking about will Jab Harry Met Sejal collect the lifetime figure of SRK’s last 4 years’ films collections Sumit said, “Jab Harry Met Sejal may surpass Raees and Dilwale given the condition that the content has been liked by the audience.”

He clearly had his justification for why Shah Rukh Khan has faced some rough time off late, “Shah Rukh Khan films are not sustaining at the box office after the first weekend in last 4-5 years. If Jab Harry Met Sejal can sustain well after weekend, then it’ll easily collect 160-170 crores in its lifetime,”

He also predicted what could be an approximate opening day and weekend figure considering the current buzz of the film, “The opening day could clock around 22-23 crores and weekend should be 75-76 crores,”

Trending :

He also focuses on the clashes Shah Rukh Khan has faced in recent times, “The content of Shah Rukh Khan films is not working the way it should. Clashing with big films has hampered his films a lot in past few years. Dilwale would have easily collected 220-230 crores if it would not have clashed with Bajirao Mastani. Raees would have easily collected 160-170 crores in its lifetime if not clashed with Kaabil. Raees crashed very badly in its second weekend collecting just approx 10 crores. This affected the lifetime collection of the film.”

As he signs off, Sumit agrees to what other trade pundits have been saying till now, “Shah Rukh Khan’s last universally accepted film was Chennai Express, that too benefited from Eid solo release.”