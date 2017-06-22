After Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the Salman Khan-Kabir Khan duo is back with their next collaboration titled Tubelight. For Tubelight, Salman’s biggest competitor is Salman himself! The superstar has increased our expectations to a huge extent after delivering back to back superhits like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan and hence when it comes to Salman’s films, the sky is the limit! Will Salman be able to beat himself with Tubelight?

How much will Tubelight open with at the box office? Trade analyst Sumit Kadel predicts that the film will collect around Rs 28 crores on its first day and around Rs 90-100 crores in its opening weekend. However, he feels, Tubelight’s real box office performance will commence Monday i.e Eid onwards. On Monday, he expects the movie to collect around Rs 35-37 crores and on Tuesday it should garner another 25 crores.

Commenting on this, he said, “Word of mouth factor for Salman Khan’s films released on Eid comes after the first week. Sultan collected close to Rs 200 crores on its opening weekend and the rest of the 100 crores it did from the second week. The film dropped the second week onwards.”

Kadel feels the buzz around Tubelight is less as compared to Salman’s previous films Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. What are the factors that might work against Tubelight? The trade analyst answers, “The trailer and songs of Tubelight did not leave that huge an impact as compared to Salman’s other films. Also, nobody knows Zhu Zhu in India. And I hope Kabir Khan has not tried hard to make the audience weep. On top of that, if the film is weak then it might affect the lifetime collections.”

He predicts that Tubelight will make a lifetime collection of Rs 300-320 crores and if the film is exceptionally good then it might surpass the lifetime collections of Aamir Khan’s PK.