When the promo of Tubelight was unveiled, one thing was sure that it won’t really get into the record books from the opening perspective at least. After all, it came across as a more intimate film when compared to larger than life cinema that Salman Khan has done.

Hence, no one expected it to get into the Baahubali 2 or Prem Ratan Dhan Payo zone on Friday. As a matter of fact the expectations were not there for the film to get into the 30 crore zone either, and hence record opening of films like Sultan and Ek Tha Tiger were safe as well. Yes, 20s was a given and one expected that mid-20s would be reached.

Hence, it wasn’t really a euphoric moment for Bollywood when Tubelight ended up netting 21.15 crore eventually. Even when compared to the controlled expectations the numbers are lesser when one compares the opening of Tubelight with other Salman Khan releases ever since the arrival of Dabangg:

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo [2015] – 40.35 crore

Sultan [2016] – 36.54 crore

Ek Tha Tiger [2012] – 33 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan [2015] – 27.25 crore

Kick [2014] – 26.52 crore

Bodyguard [2011] – 21.60 crore

Tubelight [2017] – 21.15 crore

Dabangg 2 [2012] – 21 crore

Jai Ho [2014] – 17.38 crore

Dabangg [2010] – 14.50 crore

Ready [2011] – 13.15 crore

As can be seen, Tubelight doesn’t find a place amongst Top-5 biggest openers of Salman Khan. While it is understandable that the Kabir Khan film is not at all in the same space as Kick (which find itself at the No. 5 spot), one expected Tubelight collections to be at least close to the 25 crore mark. However, it is instead closer to Bodyguard and Dabangg 2 which released in 2011 and 2012 respectively. That tells the tale.

Since the release of Kick, Salman Khan has scored two triple centuries and one tdouble century. Tubelight needs to score a double century at the least. It is still just a start though and a lot can be covered by Tubelight if it manages to find momentum by Monday, the day when Eid falls. The overall numbers that would be collected by then would decide where does Tubelight eventually sit amongst other Salman Khan starrers when it comes to the lifetime run.