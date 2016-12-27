Aamir Khan’s Dangal maintained an exceptional performance on its fourth day i.e Monday. In spite of being a normal week day, the film collected a huge amount, thus making the third highest Monday grosser amongst Top films.

Dangal scored 25.48 crores on Monday. Amongst the other biggies, Krrish 3 remains to be the highest Monday grosser with over 35 crores. After Krrish 3, Bajrangi Bhaijaan had also managed to make a massive collection on its fourth day.

Aamir has three films in the top five highest Monday grossers which include Dhoom 3 and PK.

Check out the list of highest Monday grossers here: