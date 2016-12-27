Aamir Khan’s Dangal maintained an exceptional performance on its fourth day i.e Monday. In spite of being a normal week day, the film collected a huge amount, thus making the third highest Monday grosser amongst Top films.
Dangal scored 25.48 crores on Monday. Amongst the other biggies, Krrish 3 remains to be the highest Monday grosser with over 35 crores. After Krrish 3, Bajrangi Bhaijaan had also managed to make a massive collection on its fourth day.
Aamir has three films in the top five highest Monday grossers which include Dhoom 3 and PK.
Check out the list of highest Monday grossers here:
|Day
|Collection
|Krrish 3
|35.91 Cr
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|27.05 Cr
|Dangal
|25.48 Cr
|PK
|21.22 Cr
|Dhoom 3
|21.00 Cr
|Ek Tha Tiger
|20.00 Cr
|Rustom
|17.81 Cr
|Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
|17.75 Cr
|Shivaay
|17.35 Cr
|Sultan
|15.54 Cr