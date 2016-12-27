SHARE

Aamir Khan’s Dangal maintained an exceptional performance on its fourth day i.e Monday. In spite of being a normal week day, the film collected a huge amount, thus making the third highest Monday grosser amongst Top films.


Dangal scored 25.48 crores on Monday. Amongst the other biggies, Krrish 3 remains to be the highest Monday grosser with over 35 crores. After Krrish 3, Bajrangi Bhaijaan had also managed to make a massive collection on its fourth day.

Aamir has three films in the top five highest Monday grossers which include Dhoom 3 and PK.

Check out the list of highest Monday grossers here:

DayCollection
Krrish 335.91 Cr
Bajrangi Bhaijaan27.05 Cr
Dangal25.48 Cr
PK21.22 Cr
Dhoom 321.00 Cr
Ek Tha Tiger 20.00 Cr
Rustom17.81 Cr
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil 17.75 Cr
Shivaay17.35 Cr
Sultan15.54 Cr


