After enjoying an excellent opening weekend, Nitesh Tiwari’s biographical sports drama Dangal remained strong and steady in the weekdays at the box office.

This Aamir Khan starrer raked in 197.53 crores in its opening week. It has now become the 2nd highest opening week grosser after Sultan which collected 229.16 crores.

But Sultan had enjoyed an extended opening week of 9 days during Eid, while Dangal had a normal 7 days week run.

