Tom Hank’s The Post Stays Steady On Lower Levels At The Indian Box Office

Nominations in the Golden Globes and presence of actors like Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep has definitely worked in favour of the movie, The Post. Competing with three Bollywood films and attaining 87 cinema halls is big for a Hollywood movie and The Post has done it.

The movie has received some mind-blowing reviews and has been loved by a lot of people. It has been facing a little competition because it released with 3 other films, Kaalakaandi, 1921 and Mukkabaaz. A close look at the box office figure tells us that the movie is doing marginal business in India. On its first day the movie earned 23 lacs and its total earning till Monday were 1.39 crores. As on Tuesday the movie earned 20 lacs, bringing the total to 1.59 crores.

Director Stephen Speilberg’s The Post is a political thriller that documents a moment in history where the scales are tipped toward corruption in the system.

Hanks portrays editor Ben Bradlee in the Steven Spielberg directorial. The film is about the Washington Post defying threats from then-President Richard Nixon to publish the Pentagon Papers stories in 1971.

Talking to hollywoodreporter.com Tom Hanks had shared his thoughts. Hanks, 61, said he would turn down an invitation to the White House because of Donald Trump’s attacks on the free press and parallels between the world now and what is documented in the film.

“I don’t think I would. Because I think that at some point — look, I didn’t think things were going to be this way last November. I would not have been able to imagine that we would be living in a country where neo-Nazis are doing torchlight parades in Charlottesville and jokes about Pocahontas are being made in front of the Navajo code talkers,” said Hanks.“ And individually we have to decide when we take to the ramparts. You don’t take to the ramparts necessarily right away, but you do have to start weighing things. You may think: ‘You know what? I think now is the time.’

“This is the moment where, in some ways, our personal choices are going to have to reflect our opinions. We have to start voting, actually, before the election. So, I would probably vote not to go,” he added.

The actor said that one of the reasons why he was attracted to the project was the similarities between then and now.