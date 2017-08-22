Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is shining even amongst all the new releases. Bareilly Ki Barfi, Annabelle Creation, and Partition: 1947 – 3 releases this week and still this film is attracting more and more audience with every passing day.

Akshay Kumar’s honest attempt at giving entertaining films is paying him off well in recent years. Enjoying his 5th back to back 100 crore grosser, Khiladi Kumar is on a roll. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, made on a minimal budget, is proving to be a smash hit for makers & distributors. When makers released the title of the film, there were people who criticized it advising to change it. But now, as everyone knows the motive behind it, its dominance is evident from the collections.

After a bumper 96.05 crores of first week, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha became Akshay Kumar’s highest week 1 grosser. The movie faced competition from Bareilly Ki Barfi & Annabelle but still is in the race to reach its target at the box office. In its second weekend the film clocked very good 19 crores. As it was predictable that on its 2nd Monday, the movie will see a drop, it did as it collected 2.85* crores. Its 2nd Monday collections are better than this week’s release – Bareilly Ki Barfi (1.85* crores).

Trending :

Check out the collections of the film till now:

Week 1 – 96.05 crores

2nd Friday – 4 crores

2nd Saturday – 6.75 crores

2nd Sunday – 8.25 crores

2nd Monday – 2.85* crores

Total – 117.90* crores

The film is all set to cross lifetime collections Salman Khan’s Tubelight (121.25 crores). If all goes well and the film survives in its week 3, it has all the chances of beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and being the highest Hindi grosser of the year till now. Baahubali 2 is highest dubbed grosser of the year.