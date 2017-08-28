Hits come and go at the box office, but some remain special & Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is one of them. The film has been climbing the stairs of success since the day it has released. Based on a social cause the film is received with open arms by everyone.

The film released on 11th August, enjoying the public holiday on 15th August, it went on to become Akshay Kumar’s highest week 1 grosser of all time. Since then the film has been facing competition from Bareilly Ki Barfi, Annabelle: Creation, A Gentleman, and Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. The film collected 96.05 crores in its 1st week beating Akshay’s previous best Rustom (90.90 crores).

The film now stands at the total of 129 crores and has crossed the lifetime collections of Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam’s Kaabil (126.85 crores). Yes! Kaabil clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees which ate a huge chunk of its business, but, reasons aside Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has emerged victorious. The next achievable target for the film is Raees, which stands at 139 crores. But, it will not be easy from here as this week we’ll see two major releases in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Baadshaho. Baadshaho will primarily cater to masses & single screens whereas Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will find its audience in multiplexes. If, luckily, both films click then it’ll be really difficult for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to surpass Raees.

Akshay Kumar says, “I never make a social film with lot of commercial material; I make sure that there is a love story. To be honest I remember the love story more than anything else in this (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha) film.”

Akshay is now being called Bharat Kumar like Manoj Kumar in the 1970s. Asked about this, he said, “I think he is a very big man and the films that he made cannot be compared to any others.”

What do you guys think? Will Toilet: Ek Prem Katha be able to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees at the box office? Do let us know in the comments section below.