Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Worldwide Box Office: This Akshay Kumar Starrer Crosses The 300 Crore Mark Like A Boss!

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Worldwide Box Office: Akshay Kumar starring Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was a super hit at the Indian box office. Although, recently it released in China as Toilet Hero, it has received a favourable response from Chinese audiences. China is proving to be a excellent growing market for Indian cinema and numbers are enough to prove that fact.

The China box office gave a major boost to the overall earnings of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. In China alone the movie has garnered close to 94.79 crores. But it could not surpass India’s Nett Collection(133.6 crores) which brings the gross overseas total to an impressive 124.23 crores.

Adding India’s Gross Collection of 192.38 crores to the Overseas total, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stands at a colossal total of 316.61 crores worldwide. This has helped the movie jump from 31st to the 21st spot in the list of Top Worldwide Grossers. The movie surpasses multi-starrer comedy Golmaal Again (310.67 crores) and is placed just below 2013’s classic Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani which collected a massive 318 crores worldwide.

The film is a satirical comedy in support of governmental campaigns to improve sanitation conditions in India, with an emphasis on the eradication of open defecation, especially in rural areas. Toilet also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role. This movie helped open a dialogue among Indian audiences and has considerably helped curb open defecation.

On the work front Akshay Kumar has a lot in his plate. With Gold releasing this Independence Day, Akshay is busy in promotions. The trailer for the sport drama has received positive response from the audiences. Apart from that Akshay is busy working on a string of movies namely Hera Phera 3, Housefull 4, Kesari.