Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is on the verge of ending its glorious run at the box office. After 3 weeks of its release the film now stands at the total of 129.30 crores at the box office.

The film got tough competition from new releases in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Annabelle: Creation and now Baadshaho and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan are here to put an end to its business. The movie saw minimal collections in its 3rd week as it grossed 10 lakhs on its 3rd Thursday. Friday saw the 2 major releases in Baadshaho and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has amassed 20 lakhs on its 4th Friday taking the grand total of the film to 129.30 crores.

It will be interesting to see, after 2 big releases this week, will Toilet: Ek Prem Katha cross Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser Rowdy Rathore (131 crores). Till now Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees stands tall at the top highest grossing Hindi movie of the year with lifetime collections of 139 crores.

Bhumi Pednekar, 27, feels it’s high time women took center stage in movies, and she is happy that the change has started setting in.

“Now is the time characters need to be made around girls and women because, honestly, they are the ones either suffering or celebrating at the moment because after a very long time we are finally seeing some sort of change in the society and in the film industry. I’m just glad that such movies are written,” said the actress, still savouring the success of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Trending :

Akshay is currently shooting for Reema Kagti’s Gold and R Balki’s Padman. Soon he will begin promoting Shankar’s 2.0 in which he makes his Tamil debut. Akshay has reportedly given his nod to a film apparently titled as Kesar, based on the battle of Saragarhi. Bhumi has been roped in for the next film by director Abhishek Chaubey — of Udta Punjab fame — which revolves around Chambal dacoits and is set in the 1970s.