When a film doubles its collections over the 3rd weekend, you know it’s not an ordinary film. Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has emerged as a super hit and is all set to cross his highest grossing film Rowdy Rathore.

The film, as of now, stands at the total of 129 crores* which equals the collections of Akshay Kumar’s previous hit Airlift. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is special than Airlift because it was made on a controlled budget. Shot very well at rustic locations in the country, the film has everything in its favour.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, along with Airlift has also crossed Akshay Kumar’s last film Jolly LLB 2 that grossed 117 crores earlier this year. Now it’s just a formality before it becomes Khiladi Kumar’s highest grossing movie ever crossing 131 crores of Rowdy Rathore.

Its success has – in Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna’s words – helped the box office to break free from constipation after big ticket films (Jagga Jasoos and Jab Harry Met Sejal) failed to elicit the expected response.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also takes forward Akshay’s golden run at the box office after his entertainer’s Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom and Jolly LLB 2.

On this tremendous success, lead actress of the film Bhumi Pednekar says, “I am so overwhelmed. After the success of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, I am just very grateful to God. This film had a larger purpose. It was not just about the economics and how well it does commercially,”

Bhumi says for her, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha meant something special. “For the past few weeks, there is no news that a girl has left or divorced her husband because there is no toilet. The rate has already gone down from 64 per cent to 34 per cent. These things give me such immense pleasure because I always wished that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha becomes a revolution or movement,” she added.