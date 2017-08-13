Finally, Bollywood is set to have a box office success. Its last big success was Badrinath Ki Dulhania which entered the 100 crore club and after that only one film emerged as a superhit, Hindi Medium. Now months after the release of these films, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is set on the path of being a good commercial success. This can well be evidenced in Saturday numbers of the film which stand at 17.10 crore. With this, the film now stands at 30.20 crores and should come pretty close to the 50 crore mark before the opening weekend is through.

A good jump in numbers is also an indication of finally a film being accepted by the audience. Of late, there seems to be general resentment amongst viewers as they have been rejecting just about anything and everything. In recent times, the only film which actually saw good growth over the weekend was Mubarakan though that too was marred by a poor opening day. However, what works for Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is the fact that the start has been good too [13.10 crore] and now there is jump as well due to which very good collections are now expected to come right till Tuesday post which the film would settle down.

Weekend numbers of the Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer are now set to go past Jab Harry Met Sejal [45.75 crore] and Badrinath Ki Dulhania [43.05 crore].

The immediate challenge is Jolly LLB 2 [50.46 crore] though Raees [59.83 crore] is out of bounds. Still, given the kind of cost that the KriArj film has been made in, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is set out well to be on a safe path and now one waits to see how big does it eventually turn out to be.

*Estimates. Final numbers ahead

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder