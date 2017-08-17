Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is doing bumper business at the Indian box office. Overseas is something where not everyone will connect with the subject the film has been tackling. Let’s check out where the film stands at the overseas box office.

The film now stands with the total of 89.95 crores nett (129.52 crores gross) at the Indian box office. Overseas the film is an average show by collecting over 14.59 crores gross (USD 2.27 million) till now (4 days). Summing up the Indian and overseas collections the film’s worldwide total now stands at 144.11 crores.

This will be Akshay’s eighth 100 crore film to enter Indian box office. Akshay already has seven films in the 100 crore club which include, Jolly LLB 2, Airlift, Rustom, Housefull 2, Housefull 3, Rowdy Rathore and Holiday.

Made on a tight budget of 24 crores including print and advertisement, the film made a profit of 65.95 crores which takes its profit percentage to 274.79%. Thus making it a hugely profitable venture for the makers.

It is currently the 2nd most profitable film of 2017 after Baahubali 2 (Hindi). Considering its profit ratio, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has beaten Bollywood biggies like Hindi Medium, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kaabil and Jolly LLB 2 by a huge margin.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has 2.0 (Robot 2) along with Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson, which for now is slated for January 2018 release and Pad Man opposite Sonam Kapoor, which will be produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna.

After this, the Khiladi Kumar will be having 3 releases which include Neeraj Pandey’s Crack, Reema Kagti’s Gold which will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner Excel Entertainment (releasing on 15th August 2018) and Mogul which will be the biopic of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar.