Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Holds Well On Wednesday At The Box Office

Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha held well on Wednesday as 6.50 crore more came in. In the times when so many films are struggling to hit this number even on Day One, it is good to see the film managing such numbers on its sixth day.

The film has found a consistent audience for itself and a good hold on the first clear working day means it would step in well into the second week as well. Though there are a couple of films releasing this Friday [Bareilly Ki Barfi, Partition: 1947], Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is set to find the best showcasing since it is an established film and the word of mouth continues to trickle in. That helps bring in the familiarity and connect factor.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film has already collected 89.95 crores and would go past the Tubelight lifetime of 120 crores in a jiffy. It would also turn out to be Akshay Kumar’s biggest grosser of 2017 by going past Jolly LLB 2 [117 crores]. The pace at which it is going, the feat should be accomplished before the end of the second weekend itself.

This film of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednakar collected 13.10 crores on Friday, 17.10 crores on Saturday, 21.25 crores Sunday, 12 crores on Monday and 20 crores on Tuesday at the box office. The Haryana Government on Wednesday issued directions for arranging special shows of Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha for all village sarpanches to push efforts towards cleanliness.

The film has brought the sunshine back to the industry, and how!

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

