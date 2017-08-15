Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has a superb Monday, what with 12 crore more coming in. These are as good as it can get and now with 63.45 crore already in its kitty, the film is set to be a very major success.

The film would enter the 100 crore club by the second Friday itself and after that it would consolidate further since there isn’t much of a competition in the second week.

What needs to be seen now is how quickly does the Shree Narayan Singh directed and KriArj backed film turn out to be the highest grossing Hindi film of the year. Currently, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees holds that record with a lifetime total of 137.51 crore. If the trending so far is anything to go by, the Akshay Kumar starrer should manage to go past that mark by the end of its two week run, and then eventually progress towards the 150 crore total.

The film is a very big success already and showcases Akshay Kumar’s pull in theaters that has now allowed him five back to back major successes in just 19 months [Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2 and now Toilet: Ek Prem Katha]. He won’t be seen on the big screen for five months now, though he is set to strike big all over again with 2.0 that releases on 26th January next year. Post that it would be time for PadMan and Gold to arrive that would keep him engaged till Independence Day 2018.

The man stays on to be the mini-industry in Bollywood, and rightly so!

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

