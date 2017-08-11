Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s much-awaited film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has finally hit the theaters today.

The film has released in 3000 screens in India and 590 screens in overseas. In the morning shows, the film witnessed an occupancy of 30%-35% at the box office.

The star power of Akshay Kumar should definitely help the film to score a huge opening weekend. Though the opening is lesser than Akshay’s previous films Rustom and Housefull 3, the trend seems in the same range of Airlift. The biggest advantage for the film is a big holiday for Independence Day on Tuesday.

The film revolves around a small town where a newly wed couple as in Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar – and how the lack of a proper toilet at home brings in a divide between them. It’s the ordinary man’s extraordinary journey in bringing awareness and solution to his town about the proper use and need of sanitation that the film will talk about. The film’s trailer is a mix of entertainment & social values.

The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and Co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The also stars with Anupam Kher, and Sana Khan in supporting roles. The film is written by Sidhharth and Garima, the writers of the 2013 Hindi film Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela.

Apart from this Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in Twinkle Khanna’s upcoming film Padman opposite Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, whereas Bhumi Pednakar will share the silver screen once again with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Savdhaan.