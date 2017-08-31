Labelled as a super hit at the Indian box office, Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has remained low at the overseas box office. It seems the movie has not found the connect with the NRIs and overseas audience.

Let’s analyze the films overseas run at the worldwide box office.

It had a low overseas collection of USD 4.6 million equaling to gross 29.44 crores. The movie’s Indian box office nett stands at 129 crores and being tax-free in some regions hence its entire nett couldn’t translate to gross amount after tax. Still, its India Gross is around 172 crores (approximate) and overseas gross at 29.44 crores it’s worldwide gross total stands at 201.44 crores.

Trending :

With this collection, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha becomes 30th movie to enter Koimoi’s Worldwide Top 200 list.

On Monday, Akshay began unveiling images of 24 toilets across smaller villages in Jaipur, Delhi, Rewri, Mohali, Karnal, Panipat, Kota, Yamuna Nagar, Narnaul and Gurugram, on social media via Instagram, read a statement from Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

The activity is reflective of the ethos of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which strives to address the subject of open defecation in India, in an entertaining manner.

Talking about it, Akshay said, “Toilets can be such a taboo subject, but it’s such an important part of everyday life that many of us take for granted. This campaign is a small, but hopefully impactful contribution from the team of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha towards giving the people in these cities a much-needed resource, and making sanitation a part of their conversations in a positive manner.”

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film is a satirical take on a battle against the age old tradition of open defecation in the country.