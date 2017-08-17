Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has landed safely in the list of top 10 highest grossers of Akshay Kumar. In 5 days the film has attained the 10th position in the list evicting Gabbar Is Back.

The film now stands with the total of 89.95 crores nett (129.52 crores gross) at the Indian box office. With this collections, the film now has surpassed the lifetime business of his social-drama Gabbar Is Back (86 crores).

Here’s a list of Akshay Kumar’s top 10 highest grossing films of all time:

Akshay Kumar’s last film, Jolly LLB 2, was a success at the box office. It collected 117 crores in its lifetime. Akshay Kumar is on a roll as this will be his 8th 100 crore grosser back to back. Apart from this, he has very interesting projects up his sleeves. Shankar’s magnum opus with Rajinikanth 2.0, a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham – Padman, the historic story of India’s first Olympic medal post their independence in Gold and biopic on Gulshan Kumar Mogul. With this kind of line up, it will not be difficult to say that he is the most profitable star Bollywood has right now.

Giving out a strong social message, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, revolves around a small town where a newlywed couple is driven to separation due to the lack of a proper toilet at home. It’s the ordinary man’s extraordinary journey in bringing awareness and solution to his town about the proper use and need of sanitation that the film will talk about.

The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and Co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars with Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in supporting roles. The film is written by Sidhharth and Garima, the writers of the 2013 Hindi film Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela.