Many had an issue with the title of the film when it was released but when all of them saw Toilet: Ek Prem Katha they realised how it was an accurate title. The movie has a message, humour, a love story and hence the connect with audience.

Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has every reason to enter the list of top 10 highest grossers of 2017. It has entered in it in 4 flat days evicting Jagga Jasoos out of it. Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif’s movie tanked at the box office collecting 53.38 crores at the box office. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha collected 63.45 crores in its 1st four days. It has also surpassed Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend (60.28 crores) and Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal (61.05 crores) too.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:

Going by the collections till now, the film should settle in the top 3 of the list. It’ll be interesting to see how it fares today, being a public holiday – Independence Day, it should repeat the magic of Sunday.

The film revolves around a small town where a newly wed couple as in Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar – and how the lack of a proper toilet at home brings in a divide between them. It’s the ordinary man’s extraordinary journey in bringing awareness and solution to his town about the proper use and need of sanitation that the film will talk about. It is a mix of entertainment & social values.

The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and Co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. It also stars with Anupam Kher, and Sana Khan in supporting roles. The film is written by Sidhharth and Garima, the writers of the 2013 Hindi film Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela.

Apart from this Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in Twinkle Khanna’s upcoming film Padman opposite Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, whereas Bhumi Pednakar will share the silver screen once again with Ayushmann Khurrana in Subh Mangal Savdhaan.