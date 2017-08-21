Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is ruling at the box office as he enjoys his 5th back to back 100 crore grosser. The movie crossed 100 crores on its 8th day and is all set to cross many benchmarks now.

Bollywood was going through a rough phase as all the big stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were not able to deliver big. As it is rightly said by someone, Akshay Kumar has always proved to be oxygen for the distributors. He is already enjoying the golden spell of his career as his all recent movies have proved to be profitable ventures for everyone. All hopes were pinned on him and he, as usual, delivered it surpassing all the expectations.

The film has earned 8.25 crores on its 2nd Sunday and now has a grand total of 115.05 crores at the box office. The film is based on PM Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The film has turned out to be the second-most profitable film of 2017 which was made under the budget of 24 crores (including P & A).

Check out the collections of the film till now:

Week 1 – 96.05 crores

2nd Friday – 4 crores

2nd Saturday – 6.75 crores

2nd Sunday – 8.25 crores

Total – 115.05 crores

Giving out a strong social message, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, revolves around a small town where a newlywed couple is driven to separation due to the lack of a proper toilet at home. It’s the ordinary man’s extraordinary journey in bringing awareness and solution to his town about the proper use and need of sanitation that the film will talk about.

The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and Co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars with Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in supporting roles. The film is written by Sidhharth and Garima, the writers of the 2013 Hindi film Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela.