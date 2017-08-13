Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha after having a good opening on day 1 has continued its magic on day 2 too. Read on to know what the early estimates have to predict about this film.

On the first day, the film opened on 30-35% of morning occupancy and it attracted enough footfalls for a decent opening day numbers. It collected 13.10 crores on its opening day which is in the same region of Akshay Kumar’s last release Jolly LLB 2 (13.20 crores).

On the 2nd day, the film opened with a better occupancy and as it was weekend the growth in the collections was called for. The 2nd day early estimates for this Akshay Kumar starrer is 16 crores. It’s not that a great jump but surely is a good one. Sunday for the film is aimed to be huge and it also has a public holiday, Independence Day, on Tuesday.

Barring a working day on Monday, the movie enjoys a great weekend till Tuesday. If the movie shows a significant jump on Sunday, stays stable on Monday then Tuesday will too see a noticeable rise in the collections.

The film released in 3000 screens in India and 590 screens in overseas. In the morning shows, the film witnessed better occupancy than day 1 at the box office. It seems it really picked up good from the evening shows.

Giving out a strong social message, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, revolves around a small town where a newly wed couple is driven to separation due to the lack of a proper toilet at home. It’s the ordinary man’s extraordinary journey in bringing awareness and solution to his town about the proper use and need of sanitation that the film will talk about.

The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and Co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The also stars with Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in supporting roles. The film is written by Sidhharth and Garima, the writers of the 2013 Hindi film Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela.