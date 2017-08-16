On Monday, Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha crossed the lifetime collections of Jab Harry Met Sejal and Half Girlfriend and now it has surpassed Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium at the box office. The list has now just started, it’ll cross more films with the speed it has been grossing.

The movie tackles the issue of open defecation and how an ordinary man goes to every possible extent to better the sanitation facility in his area. Yes, the subject is something which will not attract every sector of audience. But the word of mouth is extremely positive at the domestic box office. The film has clocked 83.45 crores already after a rocking Tuesday that brought in a superb 20 crore, courtesy public holiday of Independence Day.

Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium which was a satirical take on Indian education system grossed 69 crores at the box office. TEPK has crossed this number in 5 flat days and the next target for it is Badrinath Ki Dulhania. This Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt starrer collected a very good 116 crores back in March this year.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:

Akshay Kumar, who interacted with various groups over the Swachh Bharat movement, stated, “The youth is here to make a difference, they are all about improving and empowering. It is good to see and hear how many great young and professional minds are setting about making the change.”

Trending :

“This isn’t a cause just for villages. There are students, especially girls, who have to drop out of schools purely because of the lack of toilets and sanitation. It’s so sad that in this day and age hygiene is a major concern in this country, and that we are losing out on women becoming more educated for reasons beyond their control,” the actor added.