Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Crosses 120 Crore Mark At The Box Office

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is Akshay Kumar’s latest entrant to the famous 100 crore club. It’s his 8th 100 crore film and 5th back to back film to enter this prestigious club. Let’s analyze the box office collections of the film till date.

The film enjoyed a bumper week 1 collecting 96.05 crores. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha became Akshay Kumar’s highest week 1 grosser. The movie faced competition from Bareilly Ki Barfi & Annabelle: Creation but it shined despite of screens being taken away in its second week. In its second weekend, the film clocked very good 19 crores. As it was predictable that on its 2nd Monday, the movie will see a drop, it did as it collected 2.60 crores.

After the drop, the film needed to remain stable on weekdays and it has been doing the same. It has collected 2.50 crores on its 2nd Tuesday at the box office. The film now stands at the total collection of 120.15 crores at the box office.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is currently the 2nd most profitable film of 2017 after Baahubali 2 (Hindi). Considering its profit ratio, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has beaten Bollywood biggies like Hindi Medium, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kaabil and Jolly LLB 2 by a huge margin. It is to be seen where the film will stand between the 3 new major releases of this week – A Gentleman, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Qaidi Band.

Akshay Kumar’s next is a multi-starrer magnum opus 2.0 with Rajinikanth. Khiladi Kumar will also be seen in Twinkle Khanna’s upcoming film Padman opposite Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, whereas Bhumi Pednakar will share the silver screen once again with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which is slated to release on 1st September.